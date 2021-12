SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Blue House Project is currently renovating five homes in the Grant Beach Neighborhood to turn into housing for low to moderate income families.

"Grant Beach is a really special neighborhood, but unfortunately has some of the highest rates of poverty in the area," Director of Programming Drew Deardorff said. "We want to be able to make a difference. And if that means working with one family or one house at a time, and that's what we're here for."