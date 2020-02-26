Ozarks Tonight: Behavioral Crisis Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County is teaming up with Burrell Behavioral Health to create a Behavioral Crisis Center. It’s a project that was first discussed in 2016, according to County Commissioner Harold Bengsch.

“On any given day, 50-60% of the inmates in the jail, awaiting trial, were having behavioral health, and or addictive behavior or mental health issues,” Commissioner Bengsch said. “That made us the largest community south of the Missouri River with an inpatient mental health facility being our jail, and that’s not was a jail is constructed to do.”

A building on Burrell’s campus is currently being transformed into new Behavioral Crisis Center. It’s located at 800 S. Park Ave. in Springfield. Once it’s renovated, it’ll be open 24/7 to provide care to those in a mental health crisis.