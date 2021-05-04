Ozarks Tonight: Artist relief fund

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury Insight, a student-run ad agency, and the Springfield Regional Arts Council are teaming up to support local artists through an artist relief fund.

The artist relief fund was created as a resource for local artists to recover from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Abele with the Springfield Regional Arts Council and Emma Abbott with Drury Insight sit down with Ozarks Tonight to discuss their efforts.

For more information on the Springfield Regional Arts Council, you can visit their website.