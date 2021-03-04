Ozarks Tonight: Art Walk in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — First Friday Art Walk is celebrating its twentieth year on March 5.

Fifteen venues Downtown will be participating including Formed: An Artist Collective and Gallery.

Formed Gallery showcases the artwork of 19 local artists from many different disciplines.

Ozarks Tonight sits down with artists and gallery co-owners Laura Ingalsbe and Grace Huckfeldt to talk about what you can expect at this month’s Art Walk and the artwork that’s available at their gallery.

You can find more information on Formed: An Artist Collective and Gallery’s website.