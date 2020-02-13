Ozarks Tonight: Anti-Bullying Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — John Adams talks with staff and students at the Hickory Hills School about their anti-bullying week called the Great Kindness Challenge.
This challenge encourages students to go out this week and do kind acts for others.
