Ozarks Tonight: Answer to Cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Despite not being in school, a group of Springfield high school students is pushing ahead with a fundraising effort for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

As part of the 2020 Students of the Year program, Govind Nair, Dhanush Tummala, Sreya Mandava, and Pfifer Duerkop describe why ‘Answer to Cancer‘ is even more important now, with cancer patients’ financial situations changing due to the pandemic.

While the fundraising event has been rescheduled, fundraising efforts are still underway to make a difference. You can also help the students reach their goal by donating through Venmo at answertocancer.