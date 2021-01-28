Ozarks Tonight: An expert’s research on COVID-19 and its vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An expert at Missouri State University (MSU), Doctor Amy Hulme, explains what people need to know about COVID-19 vaccines and what to expect on the latest podcast episode called “Health Queries.”

Dr. Hulme is an assistant professor of biomedical sciences at MSU and says she spends most of her time reading data about the coronavirus and the new vaccines created.

“When I was teaching about COVID this summer, I was like, ‘Guys, a year to a vaccine? That’s not going to happen,’” Hulme said. “But, everything worked along the way. Companies were building on technology that they had been working on for years. So even though approval has been fast, that’s because there was a lot of basic science research, and even clinical research, for years that got us to this point.”

You can find Hulme’s podcast on major streaming platforms.