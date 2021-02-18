Ozarks Tonight: African American Heritage Trail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As we continue to honor Black History Month during February, we wanted to take a look back at Black History in Springfield.

Springfield’s Northside was once home to a large African American Community and many black-owned businesses. In 1906, three black men were publicly lynched in Park Central Square. This tragedy led to many black families fleeing the area.

Park Central Square is now one of many significant sites on The African American Heritage Trail.

Nicole McNeil is a direct descendant of Horace Duncan, one of the three men lynched in Downtown Springfield. She grew up hearing stories about the aftermath of the major historical event from her grandfather. Ozarks Tonight sits down with McNeil to learn more.