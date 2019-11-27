Ozarks Tonight: Advocating for state funding for lung cancer prevention

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society estimates more than 228,000 new cases of lung cancer will be reported this year. And more than 142,000 people will die from it.

In Missouri, an estimate of 5,490 people will be diagnosed in 2019. And 3,650 won’t survive.

One organization, ACS CAN, has a goal of pushing for prevention efforts and tobacco-related policies at the legislative level to keep youth from starting to smoke and help adults who want to quit.

Emily Kalmer is the government relations director for ACS CAN, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

She says the group’s priority right now is advocating for funding at the state level that will help create programs for youth and help expand resources for adults who are trying to quit.

Kalmer says it’s people’s stories that are most powerful when trying to show legislators what their constituents want and need funds for. So ACS CAN is always looking for personal stories of people who are willing to share them to help make a change.

Earlier this month ACS CAN put out a statement about the FDA removing a plan to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes to nonaddictive levels, the agency said despite this removal, it’s your hope that the FDA will continue to prioritize nicotine reduction in tobacco products.