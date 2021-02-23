Ozarks Tonight: ACA special enrollment period

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Healthcare.gov is open for a special enrollment period to help those who lost health insurance during the pandemic.



“One thing on this special enrollment period is that it’s also for somebody who already has market place insurance,” said Treva Warrick, Navigator Administrator and Regional Care Coordinator for SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging in Gainsville, Mo.



Warrick offered advice on the enrollment process and how to seek assistance. You can find help in the Ozarks at findlocalhelp.covermissouri.org, and the Call Center at 1-800-466-3213.



Emily Kalmer, Missouri Government Relations Director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), described why the organization advocated for the open enrollment for cancer patients.