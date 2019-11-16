Ozarks Tonight: ACA Enrollment going up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Open enrollment is underway for the Affordable Care Act.

The deadline is Dec. 15 so you still have about a month. This year, there are more options if you live in the Ozarks with more carrier options.

Treva Warrick, navigator administrator and regional care coordinator with SeniorAge Are Agency on Aging explained what’s different and what you should know as you plan to enroll.

She says the biggest change is that this year there is no penalty for not having health insurance, but numbers are still going up. About 20 million people will be signing up for health coverage nationwide.

The numbers in area counties are up from last year, Warrick says.

In Greene County, 12,685 have enrolled so far. Of those 3,594 are new enrollees, she said.

Christian County has about 4,100 people enrolled in through the ACA. And in Taney County, about 3,000 people have signed up.

To contact SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging about the ACA Open Enrollment, click here or call (417) 862-0762.

They can also connect you with area partners.

She says there are more options for counties in Southwest Missouri. Ambetter is still around, CoxHealth is now offering plans in seven counties, and Anthem Blue Cross BlueShield added 16 counties.