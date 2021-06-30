Ozarks Tonight: AAA holiday travel projection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Welcome back to Ozarks Tonight, nearly 50 million Americans are expected to travel this weekend for the Fourth of July holiday.
Nick Chubb, with AAA is here to discuss holiday travel in Missouri and what you can expect.
by: Christina Randall, Sarah ScarlettPosted: / Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Welcome back to Ozarks Tonight, nearly 50 million Americans are expected to travel this weekend for the Fourth of July holiday.
Nick Chubb, with AAA is here to discuss holiday travel in Missouri and what you can expect.