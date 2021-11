SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarks Tonight spoke with Nick Chabarria of AAA to talk about holiday travel.

AAA is expecting 53.4 million travelers for the Thanksgiving Holiday which is a 13% increase from last year.

Chabarria says the avoid congested roadways you should either book a flight or drive on Monday or Tuesday. Many travelers will travel the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Chabarria also says many travelers are choosing the roadways instead of flights this year.