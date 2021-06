SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been a part of our lives since the beginning of last year. The virus was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and on January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern regarding COVID-19.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Since then, the way society operates has changed dramatically. Not just in the United States but around the world.