Ozarks Tonight: A look at Super Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Super Tuesday is tomorrow, March 3. In this Ozarks Tonight, Jenifer Abreu talks to political analyst Dr. Brian Calfano about what to expect.

Now that Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar have dropped out, Dr. Calfano says not much won’t change for Super Tuesday.

“Not as much as you might think,” he says.

And that’s because early voting in Colorado and California, with the most massive delegate total, started weeks ago. While a lot of people will vote tomorrow, a lot of people have also already voted.

Moving forward, Calfano says, places like Missouri and Florida are potentially looking at Biden emerging as the “centric-favorite.”

Dr. Calfano says there’s a hint Buttigieg might endorse Biden, just as Klobuchar has already announced she will do.

Bloomberg, Calfano says, can pose a danger to Biden because he has the funding to back up his campaigning and because he is also a more moderate option.

“The bigger threat right now is Bloomberg because they are taking from the same pool of voters, those who are looking for a moderate to go against Donal Trump,” Calfano said.

Super Tuesday’s is Bloomberg’s debut as a candidate on the ballot. His performances during the democratic debate may have impacted his momentum, Calfano said. But in the long-run, Biden will have to worry about someone else.

“The question becomes how great an in-road can Biden make against Sanders because I don’t think anyone is expecting Biden to overtake Sanders,” Calfano said. “In the long-run, it’s Sanders that should concern Biden. But in the short-run, meaning for tomorrow night and the next couple of contexts, including Missouri next Tuesday, it’s going to be Bloomberg.”

And there’s still Senator Elizabeth Warren, who, Calfano says, remains the wild card in this race.

Check back on OzarksFirst.com for your Super Tuesday news and updates.