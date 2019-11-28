Ozarks Tonight: A healthier Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thanksgiving is here and we are all thinking about family time, traveling, and of course food.

Amanda Allen, the dietitian at Hy-Vee, has some tips on how to enjoy Thanksgiving in a healthy way!

She has some healthy holiday swaps like using cauliflower instead of potatoes for your mashed potatoes” or even missing the two and doing half cauliflower and half mashed potatoes.

She says red radishes can be a good low-carb alternative to red potatoes. And they can be roasted! Check out that recipe here.

Allen said almond flour can be a good substitute to regular flour, especially for diabetics looking for a low-carb option.

She says pairing veggies with any dip is a good way to incorporate vegetables! For chips, look for healthier options with fewer ingredients – one option is the Terra brand offering sweet potatoes and beets chips! Add some mini carrots and there it is – a healthier option for snacks!

Allen says it’s also important to know when you are full, as overindulging can have some health consequences on the body, like putting pressure on your organs and increasing inflammation.

Watch the full interview above for all of Amanda’s tips.

For recipe ideas, click here.