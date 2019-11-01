Ozark Tonight: Exploring the Boy Crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In our Courageous Conversation, we will be exploring “The Boy Crisis” – why most mass casualties are caused by young men.

In this conversation, we talk about the book by Dr. Warren Farrell, The Boy Crisis, and what he says, according to his research, are the main causes for young men to be involved in violent behavior at such a young age.

In this Ozarks Tonight, David Oliver talks more in-depth about his piece in the series (https://www.ozarksfirst.com/everyones-child/courageous-conversation-the-boy-crisis/). John Adams talks about what he is working on as part of this series – how men in young boys’ lives, who are not necessarily their fathers can be a role model, such as coaches or youth leaders.