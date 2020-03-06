MSU’s Foreign Language Institute teaches 16 languages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Did you know there are more than 7,000 languages in the world today?

7.117 to be exact.

Of those, about 40 percent endangered, some with less than 1,000 speakers remaining. Meanwhile, only 23 languages account for more than half of the world’s population.

English is the language with the most speakers in the world But it’s only the third with the most native speakers.

Languages with the most native speakers are Mandarin, Spanish, English, and Hindi in that order.

And languages with the most speakers overall – the order changes a little – with English at the top, then Mandarin, Hindi, and Spanish.

Have you ever wanted to learn a new language? Or do you already speak more than one?

Learning a foreign language can sound overwhelming; it takes practice which takes time and can be hard if you are not already surrounded by people who speak it so that you can practice with them.

The Missouri State University’s Foreign Language Institute.

This Friday, March 6TH, it’s hosting a Community Language Open House from 6-7:30.

The event is free and it promises to offer prospective to language learners. The institute offers classes in 16 languages.

It’s an opportunity to attend a brief lesson, meet instructors and get a feeling for what language learning is like.