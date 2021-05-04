Branson’s logo featured on race car

BRANSON, Mo. — The city of Branson is zooming after the city’s logo was featured on Joey Gase’s race car at the Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR driver, Joey Gase, was seen on social media throughout the weekend speaking about the car and promoting explorebranson.com.

From a marketing standpoint, this seems like a home run.

The Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce didn’t say how much it paid for the sponsorship but said it paid less than if they were to purchase a 30-second commercial spot during the same race.

Jason Outman, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, hopes this creative marketing strategy will bring new tourists to Branson.

“When we look at something like NASCAR and really pushing the Branson, Missouri logo on the car, what we’re really trying to is inform people on what Branson has to offer,” said Outman. “So we’re not just trying to look for those repeat visitors, but we’re trying to gain a new visitor. New demographic, age, race, gender, you know for us it doesn’t matter as long as we’re driving visitation.”

This was only a one-time deal, but Outman said his team will continue to find creative ways to market the city.