Wishing you could attend Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, but haven’t been able to get tickets? Well find out how you could win two tickets to see her perform next year when The Eras Tour arrives in New Orleans thanks to the Branson IMAX and Lifetime Destinations! To enter to win, visit wintaylortix.com!

Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!