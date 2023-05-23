Ingredients
- 12 ounces evaporated milk (1 can)
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 3/4 lb white American cheese (buy it sliced at the deli counter at your grocery store. Then chop into small squares, finely chopped)
- 4 ounces mozzarella cheese shredded
- 2 tablespoons canned jalapenos chopped, or chopped green chiles
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg optional
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- chopped cilantro, tomatoes and jalapenos for garnish
