Ingredients

  • 12 ounces evaporated milk (1 can)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 3/4 lb white American cheese (buy it sliced at the deli counter at your grocery store. Then chop into small squares, finely chopped)
  • 4 ounces mozzarella cheese shredded
  • 2 tablespoons canned jalapenos chopped, or chopped green chiles
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg optional
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • chopped cilantro, tomatoes and jalapenos for garnish

Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!