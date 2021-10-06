What’s Cooking with Hy-Vee – Grapes & Pairings – 10/06/2021

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
9/11: We Remember
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime Traveler
Crime
LEARNING CURVE
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
World News
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
Zodiac Killer: Police refute investigators’ claims they found the serial murderer
MU researchers looking for children to participate in COVID-19 vaccine study
Construction begins on affordable apartments off the Branson strip
Nelly’s rundown Missouri mansion has finally sold
Cassidy Rainwater
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Rascal
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, October 6 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, October 5 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, October 5 Morning Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Jewels, Skip, Baby, Norton
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
‘The talent you can just see’: Mahomes, Reid excited for Josh Gordon debut
St. Louis Cardinals announce NL Wild Card playoff roster
Video
Matt ‘Big City’ Adams: Wainwright vs. Scherzer is the matchup fans deserve
Video
Red-hot Falcons blank Lakers
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Living Ozarks
Frightly News
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
What’s Cooking with Hy-Vee – Grapes & Pairings – 10/06/2021
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Oct 6, 2021 / 04:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 6, 2021 / 04:30 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Travel Tuesday
Dollars And Sense -
Host Chat
Sam's Club
The Fun List
Trending Stories
Cassidy Rainwater: Everything we know about her disappearance, the suspects, and the house fire
Video
Mother of missing woman Cassidy Rainwater also victim of mysterious disappearance
Video
Greene County child dies from COVID-19
Springfield bomb squad sent to Dallas County house fire to investigate explosive device
Video
Springfield police identify drivers killed in South Springfield crash
Video