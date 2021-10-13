What’s Cooking with Hy-Vee-10/13/21

(AP) - Facebook will expand its policies on harassment to remove more harmful content, the company said Wednesday in its latest change following congressional testimony from a whistleblower who faulted the social media giant for not doing enough to stop harmful content.

Under the new, more detailed harassment policy, Facebook will bar content that degrades or sexualizes public figures, including celebrities, elected officials, and others in the public eye. Existing policies already prohibit similar content about private individuals.