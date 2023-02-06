AIDS Project of the Ozarks (APO) is a non-profit community-based organization serving a 29-county region in southwest Missouri. APO currently serves over 700 clients with HIV/AIDS and their families. Concerned families and friends established the organization as a grass roots entity in 1983. Services include medical care, case management, education to the general public, and services to persons with HIV infection, their families and significant others in a confidential, caring environment. We also offer primary medical care to those who are not HIV positive, in a safe inclusive environment.

APO will not discriminate against any individual or group based on race, creed, national origin, age, disability, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity, as a matter of moral principle and in accordance with applicable State and Federal Regulations

