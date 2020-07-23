‘Waiting On You To Call’ by Kerrigan Arnold – 7/23/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Your Take Viewer Poll
Top Stories
Greene County Health Department announces new COVID-19 related death
Jasper County HD Reports an Additional COVID-19 Related Death
Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears
Suspect charged in fatal shooting at St. Louis Co. mall
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Top Stories
Thursday, July 23 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Douglas continues to strengthen, could become major hurricane by Thursday
Video
Wednesday, July 22 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Gonzalo expected to become first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
Video
Wednesday, July 22 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Laser ladies lead Springfield to victory
Top Stories
Romo out, low scores highlight day 1 at PCCC
Mike Tyson making boxing comeback to fight Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12
Report: Redskins become ‘Washington Football Team’
Chicago Smashes Lasers 18-15
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
‘Waiting On You To Call’ by Kerrigan Arnold – 7/23/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Jul 23, 2020 / 04:27 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 23, 2020 / 04:27 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
JUST RELEASED: Springfield Public Schools official re-entry plan
Video
Lawsuit filed against City of Springfield regarding mask ordinance
Video
Alligator found in Lake Taneycomo
Video
Greene County Health Department announces new COVID-19 related death
SPRINGFIELD-GREENE COUNTY COVID-19 DASHBOARD