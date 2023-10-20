Blake Haynes talks with Mike Stevens from the Moxie Cinema about upcoming movie screenings in the next few weeks.

First up, “Killers of the Flower Moon” hits the screens today Friday, October 20th. This Martin Scorsese film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone following murders of the Osage Native American Tribe of Osage County after oil is found on their land.

Next up is “Priscilla” which comes to the Moxie starting Friday, November 10th. This Sofia Coppola film stars actress Cailee Spaeny, originally from Springfield as well as actor Jacob Elordi. Coppola’s film takes you on a deep dive on Priscilla’s life before, during, and beyond her realtionship with Elvis.

Lastly, 2009 hit “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” is coming later in November. This Wes Anderson film has an all star cast including George Clooney and Meryl Streep. Check out this oldie in theatres!

For all things happening over at the Moxie Cinema, visit moxiecinema.com.