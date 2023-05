Treat your mom like a queen with a delicious meal at T’s Redneck Steakhouse this weekend! Check out the amazing specials offered just this weekend for mom!!

T’s Redneck Steakhouse has an amazing menu that is sure to have leaving satisfied! Plus they have their very own moonshine!! T’s is located at 221 Evergreen Pkwy in Lebanon, MO.

Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!