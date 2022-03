VIDEO: James River Freeway widening project to continue

VIDEO: Local leaders joining forces with people in …

The unused railroad line to the James River Power …

Traffic planners seek public comments on proposals …

VIDEO: SPD Crime Report

VIDEO: How to find an in-home daycare that’s safe …

VIDEO: TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD: Springfield men share …

VIDEO: Snowy start to spring break as tourists make …

VIDEO: Pet Connection: Tux the “Bernedoodle” is a …

VIDEO: Will rising gas prices affect tourism in Branson?

VIDEO: Road conditions in Springfield at 6 a.m.