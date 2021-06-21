Trtan Back Time – 06/21/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Coronavirus
World News
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Top Stories
University of Arkansas names Bill Kincaid acting chancellor
Video
Man shot near Grant Beach park dies of gunshot wound
Video
Who gets custody of the dog? Pets are property when it comes to divorce
Governor Mike Parson warns of grim reality if FRA program is not extended by July 1
Video
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Monday, June 21 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Raven
Video
Monday, June 21 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, June 20 Evening Forecast
Video
Sunday, June 20 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Nixa’s Frerichs hopes for second Olympic berth
Hall of Fame Quarterback Terry Bradshaw stops by KOLR10; talks Chiefs, NFL & COVID-19, and more
Video
Lochte flops: Olympic career likely over after 7th in 200 IM
Lake Report, June 18th, Stockton Lake
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Trtan Back Time – 06/21/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Jun 21, 2021 / 05:13 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 21, 2021 / 05:13 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Child rescued from The Branson Coaster after being stuck for nearly two hours
Video
Investigation launched into Branson Coaster accident
Video
Hall of Fame Quarterback Terry Bradshaw stops by KOLR10; talks Chiefs, NFL & COVID-19, and more
Video
Man shot near Grant Beach park dies of gunshot wound
Video
Local News