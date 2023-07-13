CBS reality competition series “Tough as Nails” is currently in its 5th season and airing brand new episodes on Friday’s and Sunday’s throughout the month of July. The show began in 2020 and pits everyday working class Americans against each in both individual and team competitions. Due to the team component, contestants are elimiated in the “overtime challenge” but no one goes home until the end of the season.

Blake Haynes talks with host and showrunner, Phil Keoghan, about filming in Canada for the first time as well as the addition of Canadian cast members. Keoghan also breaks down the impact of the show and what guest star makes an appearance in Friday, July 14th episode.

