The staff of KOLR10/FOX49 were at Convoy of Hope throughout the day to help fill bags of food so kids around Missouri can eat this summer. This volunteer day was part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring where Nexstar stations across the country give back to their community by volunteering some of their time to local non-profits.

