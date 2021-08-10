Tom LIVE at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Part 1 – 08/10/21

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Eighteen months into the COVID pandemic and Missouri is approaching the unfortunate milestone of 10,000 deaths.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 589,733 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,754 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 9,970 total deaths as of Tuesday, Aug. 10, an increase of 142 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.69%.