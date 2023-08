Tom & Donni Franiak stopped by the studio to share about their journey through Tom’s fight with cancer and how he overcame it. Tom & Donni are the co-chairs of this year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball of Southwest Missouri. Get your tickets now for this amazing event that benefits the American Cancer Society! You may even catch Tom’s full story while there!

