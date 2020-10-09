Thriller on C-Street – 10/9/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Glory Road in Branson closing, traffic delays expected
Springfield and Greene County leaders create voting information PSA
Watch out for these fake and misleading stories that trended this past week
Missouri reporting 136 new COVID-19 deaths
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Friday, October 9 Morning Forecast
Gallery
Top Stories
Thursday, October 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, October 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, October 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta weakens, expected to regain strength in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Comets scope in on perfection
Top Stories
Report: Kansas City Chiefs game against Buffalo Bills delayed from next Thursday to following Sunday
Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill coaches football at Lee’s Summit North when he’s not on the field
Video
Epps’ hat trick leads Branson over Central
Video
GLVC announces basketball schedule, prohibits fans
Video
The Big Game
VOTE 2020
Frightly News
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Thriller on C-Street – 10/9/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Oct 9, 2020 / 04:12 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2020 / 04:12 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Watch out for these fake and misleading stories that trended this past week
RECAP: Live Tweets and Primary Issues from the 2020 Missouri Gubernatorial Debate
Gallery
FRIGHTLY NEWS: Matt Vereen counts the chainsaws at Nixa’s Field of Screams
Video
Four arrested after massive meth and cash seizure
Live Stream