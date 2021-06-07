The Springfield Three: A Small-Town Disappearance – 6/7/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office received a "good" rating in an audit which was released Monday, June 7, from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

In 2019 the Greene County Commission requested the Missouri State Auditor to conduct an audit of all Greene County government operations. Over the past 16 months, the Greene County Sheriff's Office has been the subject of this audit process. The department has devoted over 3,000 man-hours and has provided thousands of documents to the Missouri State Auditor.