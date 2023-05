International Opera Superstar Michael Spyres and his wonderfully talented family join us for a night of the best arias, duets, and ensembles from opera and Broadway. Don’t miss this spectacular night of love songs featuring Michael Spyres, Tara Stafford-Spyres, Sean Spyres, and Erica Spyres.

