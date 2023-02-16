We began this mission in 2010 with a Pink Night at our Event Center during our rodeo. In 2011 we held our first Walk/Run. Since the start of the Power of Pink Foundation it has raised $321,770.68 for 44 local woman battling Breast Cancer. We hope to make this year bigger and better.

Please join us on May 13th 2023 for the 13th Annual Power of Pink walk, run and auction. We will begin at the Wheaton City Park and continue on the marked route. All proceeds go to help local woman battling Breast Cancer.

