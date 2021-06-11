The Ozark Mountain Dare Devils – 6/11/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Top Stories
Yellowstone introduces autonomous shuttles
Springfield police surround home near State Street and New Avenue
Gallery
Arkansas dog ‘Razzle’ missing for 10 years found in California; family overjoyed
Video
Woman charged with setting fire to apartment building in Rolla
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Friday, June 11 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, June 10 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Thor & Zola
Video
Thursday, June 10 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, June 9 Overnight Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
McKinney shuts down hot Cardinals offense
Video
Gorman talks new offensive weapon, shift to second base
Video
NFL releases preseason schedule that includes a national audience for the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs guard Kyle Long injures leg, could miss training camp, reports say
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The Ozark Mountain Dare Devils – 6/11/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Jun 11, 2021 / 04:07 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 11, 2021 / 04:07 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Springfield police surround home near State Street and New Avenue
Gallery
Springfield Police seek help identifying two men who attempted to attack a woman
Dealing with armadillos in the Ozarks
Video
Springfield, MO Weather
Abandoned Chihuahuas: where they were found, and how you can help
Video