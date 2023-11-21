Blake Haynes talks with actress Ashleigh Murray about her role as “Hazel” in Hulu orginal series “The Other Black Girl”. This 10 episode drama comedy series is mind bending but also explores important injustices within corporate America.

Murray details what it’s been like playing the role of Hazel as well as what she hopes the viewer takes away from the show. She says there is currently no word on if the viewers will see a season two of the show but all cast and crew are hopeful.

All episodes of “The Other Black Girl” are available to stream now on Hulu.