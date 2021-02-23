The Great Facebook Debate – 2/23/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Kansas City Royals confirm fans will be allowed to watch games inside Kauffman Stadium this season
Drug executives: Big jump in vaccine supply is coming soon
Big baseball bat installed outside Ballparks of America
Video
Lawmakers torn on how to improve Texas power grid after deadly winter storms
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Tuesday, February 23 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Springfield National Weather Service radar scheduled outage coming, will last about a week
Video
Wagging & Walking – Sadie
Video
Tuesday, February 23 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, February 22 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Tigers Woods needs surgery to repair multiple leg injuries following car accident
Lady Bears can wrap up Valley title with win at SIU
KOLR Commentary: A sports podcast – episode 7: MSU football, Bears, Lady Bears, Baseball
Walnut Grove begins title defense by dominating Dadesville
Video
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The Great Facebook Debate – 2/23/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Feb 23, 2021 / 04:48 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 23, 2021 / 04:48 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
BREAKDOWN: City Utilities explains what to expect on upcoming bills
Video
Fatal crash near Reeds Spring, Missouri
Springfield National Weather Service radar scheduled outage coming, will last about a week
Video
Third stimulus checks: Here’s who would get $1,400 under the plan approved by a House committee
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Ozarks