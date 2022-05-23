There is not a “one size fits all” solution.

LaTour Asset Management, LLC has Investment Advisor Representatives that keep current on investment concepts, has interactive financial software, comprehensive technology and transparency. We believe information is empowering to those approaching retirement. Our Investment Advisor Representatives give back to our community through educational events on subject matter such as: Social Security Maximization and other retirement subject matters. Throughout the years, hundreds have benefited from our educational events, as well as the strategies and guidance that our advisors have given.

Our goal is that your overall retirement plan will stand the test of time.

LaTour Asset Management, LLC and LaTour Advisory Group Inc are located Southwest Missouri with an office in Springfield and meeting only office in Ava.



Springfield Office

2627 West Republic Rd | Ste A-112

Springfield, M0 65807

877.888.5724

info@LaTourAdvisoryGroup.com

Ava Office

1107 Lyle Street

Ava, M0 65608

877.888.5724

info@LaTourAdvisoryGroup.com

Disclaimer:

All written content on this site is for information purposes only. Opinions expressed herein are solely those of LaTour Asset Management, LLC and our editorial staff. The information contained in this material has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and completeness and does not purport to be a complete analysis of the materials discussed. All information and ideas should be discussed in detail with your individual adviser prior to implementation. Advisory services are offered by LaTour Asset Management, LLC a Registered Investment Advisor in the States of Arkansas and Missouri. Being registered as a registered investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Insurance products and services are offered through LaTour Advisory Group, Inc., an affiliated company.

Securities offered through Center Street Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. LaTour Asset Management, LLC and Center Street Securities, Inc. are separate entities, independently operated.

LaTour Advisory Group Inc. and LaTour Asset Management, LLC and Joseph LaTour are not affiliated with or endorsed by the Social Security Administration or any government agency. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be used to make any financial decisions.

The presence of this website shall in no way be construed or interpreted as a solicitation to sell or offer to sell advisory services to any residents of any State other than the States of Arkansas and Missouri or where otherwise legally permitted. All written content is for information purposes only. It is not intended to provide any tax or legal advice or provide the basis for any financial decisions.

Images and photographs are included for the sole purpose of visually enhancing the website. None of them are photographs of current or former Clients. They should not be construed as an endorsement or testimonial from any of the persons in the photograph.

Links to Other Sites

The inclusion of any link is not an endorsement of any products or services by LaTour Asset Management, LLC. All links have been provided only as a convenience. These include links to websites operated by other government agencies, nonprofit organizations and private businesses. When you use one of these links, you are no longer on this site and this Privacy Notice will not apply. When you link to another website, you are subject to the privacy of that new site.

When you follow a link to one of these sites neither LaTour Asset Management, LLC, nor any agency, officer, or employee of the LaTour Asset Management, LLC warrants the accuracy, reliability or timeliness of any information published by these external sites, nor endorses any content, viewpoints, products, or services linked from these systems, and cannot be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability or timeliness of their information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from these systems does so at her or his own risk.