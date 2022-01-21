The Full Monty at Springfield Little Theatre – 01/21/22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that Arkansas has set new records for active cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 during his news briefing Friday afternoon.

According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas currently has 101,141 active cases, an increase of 3,512 within the last 24 hours. There were 13,073 new cases added to the state count in the last day, moving the total number of cases during the pandemic to 726,716.