The Flying Greek Documentary – 12/9/2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A World War II veteran returns to Springfield after visiting an event at the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Donnie Edwards' Best Defense Foundation invited World War II veteran Jack Hamlin to the 80th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Remembrance on Tuesday, December 7th. Dec. 7, 2021, marks the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor and Oahu.