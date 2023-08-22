Blake Haynes talks with former “The Amazing Race” contestant, Luis Colon, about his stint on “The Challenge: USA” season 2. Colon mentions he was excited to compete on this show but realized early on he had few allies especially after realizing fellow amazing racer, Dusty Harris, was on a different side of the house than him.

Colon says he is open to returning to the show in the future but only if his wife Michelle returns alongside him. He also states that he was not a fan of the secret voting and wishes there had been more contestants from “The Amazing Race” involved in this season.

“The Challenge: USA” premieres