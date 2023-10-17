Blake Haynes talks with “Big Brother” season 19 winner, Josh Martinez, following his elimination loss on season two of “The Challenge: USA”.

Martinez details voting friend Johnny Bananas into elimanation after swearing on his grandfather’s life he wouldn’t, plus he shares what it was like having to go against his best friend Faysal Shafaat in the elimination so close to the final.

He shares that he knows he’s an emotional player but after being on TV for six years and having a better sense of self, he is confident in who is and doesn’t care how the negative viewer feels abuot it.

“The Challenge: USA” season two finale airs Thursday, October 19 on CBS and Paramount+.