Blake Haynes catches up with former “The Amazing Race” contestant Dusty Harris following his elimination loss against Wes Bergmann on last night’s episode of “The Challenge: USA”. He goes in depth on what it was like having few allies in the challenge house versus competing with his best friend, Ryan, on “The Amazing Race”.

Harris also talks about how his expectations of going into the game were far different from the reality of it all but also mentioned that’s how these shows tend to be. He also said his biggest regret from his time on The Challenge was his fight with Tiffany and the way he spoke to her. Harris fully intends on retruning to the show in the future to complete some unfinished business.

“The Challenge: USA” is currently airing new episodes every Thursday and Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.