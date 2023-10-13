Blake Haynes chats with Cassidy Clark following her elimination loss on the newest episode of The Challenge: USA season 2. Clark spoke about her compared experiences on both Survivor and The Challenge and how a lot of aspects of her time on the shows resembled each other.

She also mentions who she felt most betrayed by during the season and what it was like fighting her way through the season after competiting in four eliminations and winning three of them. Clark would be interested in returning to the show in the future.

The Challenge: USA finale airs next Thursday on CBS and Paramount+.