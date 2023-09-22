Former “Big Brother” season 24 contestant, Alyssa Snider, is the latest boot from season two of “The Challenge: USA”. Snider talks with Blake Haynes about her challenge experience versus her summer spent in the big brother house.

She also talks about her showmance with Tyler Crispen and reveals they are just friends, as of today. Snider details being on “The Challenge: USA” is one of the hardest things she’s ever done but would be interested in returning to the show again in the future.

“The Challenge: USA” airs Thursdays on CBS.