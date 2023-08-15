In a shocking turn of events, the CBS newbies on “The Challenge: USA” band together to set up two female champions against each other to get a heavyweight out of the game. In the second elimination of the season, it was “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” champion Tori Deal against two time “The Challenge: All Stars” champion Jonna Mannion. For the first time in years, Mannion left the game early due to an elimination loss.

In this interview, Mannion and Blake Haynes talk in depth about her journey with reality tv and proving her strength and value to herself. She also touches on her friendship and alliance with Wes Bergmann as well as her mistake of voting in Michele Fitzgerald on the first elimination of the season.

“The Challenge: USA” is airing brand new episodes every week on Thursdays and Sundays.