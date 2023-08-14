“The Challenge: USA” season 2 recently premiered on CBS and following the season’s second episode we saw two contestants knocked out of the game. The first contestant eliminated was former “Big Brother” player, Ameerah Jones.

Jones breaks down her brief stint on the show with Blake Haynes. They discuss how her experiences on “The Challenge: USA” and “Big Brother” differ as well as her elimination against Survivor winner, Michele Fitzgerald. She concludes the interview by saying she would defintely be interested in returing to compete again on “The Challenge” franchise.

Brand new episodes of “The Challenge: USA” air weekly on Thursdays and Sundays and are availble to stream on Paramount+.